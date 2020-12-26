When Should You Take Down Your Christmas Decorations?

We've survived another year of Christmas and everything that comes with it.

That leaves just two things to do - pay for all of the stuff you bought for the folks on your gift list and take down those decorations you slaved over when you put them up just a few weeks ago.

So when is the right time to pack away the tree and twinkly lights for another year?

BestLifeOnline.com talked to some home decorating experts and got their input.

Some of the factors make the timing a bit easier.

If you've got a live Christmas tree, you'll want to get rid of it sooner rather than later before it dries out completely.

As for outdoor decorations, snow and bitter cold may delay taking down your lights by a few days or even a few weeks. But remember, just because you haven't had a chance to take them down doesn't mean you still have to turn them on in late January!

If the following tradition is your thing, then you still have plenty of time. Historians say that in the Victorian Era, decorations didn't come down until the twelfth night after Christmas.

Now there is a more modern school of thought that says 'you do you' and to heck with what everyone else says.

That being said, it's probably a good idea to never be the last house on your block to be flying the Christmas colors.