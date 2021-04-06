When People Move from Sioux Falls, Where Are They Heading?

For years, Sioux Falls has consistently been recognized as one of the top places to live in America. A lot of people come here from all over the country and like it so much they never leave.

But when people do decide to relocate from South Dakota's largest city, where are they heading?

Stacker, using figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, tracked the destinations of those leaving Sioux Falls between 2014 and 2018.

What they found was the vast majority of people weren't venturing too far to start their new lives in a new city.

The top relocation destination from Sioux Falls is across the Mount Rushmore State in Rapid City, where 1,064 people made the move west over that four-year period.

Not surprisingly, Rapid City returns the favor with Sioux Falls being the number-one destination of people leaving that city.

The Twin Cities were second on the Sioux Falls relocation list with nearly 700 people pulling up roots for Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Third on the list is the closest destination to Sioux Falls - Sioux City, Iowa - where 664 people made the move.

Another top area relocation spot for Sioux Falls movers is Lincoln, with 325 people making the move to Nebraska's capital city.

When people leaving Sioux Falls decide to get out of the chilly Upper Midwest they head to the scorching heat of the Southwest and Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Nestled on the Colorado River, right across the border from California, this is the only city in the top ten that does not send a single person our way.

MOST POPULAR DESTINATION TO MOVE FROM SIOUX FALLS (2014-18)

Rapid City, South Dakota (1,064 people) Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota (691 people) Sioux City, Iowa (664 people) Lincoln, Nebraska (325 people) Lake Havasu City, Arizona (320 people) Seattle, Washington 239 people) Austin, Texas (217 people) Phoenix, Arizona (210 people) Omaha, Nebraska (182 people) Fargo, North Dakota (177 people)

Other popular cities for Sioux Falls' movers include Memphis (#11), Denver (#13), Atlanta (#14), Kansas City (#16), Baton Rouge #21), Los Angeles (#24), and Chicago (#25).