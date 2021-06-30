When Is the Best Time to Hit the Road This Holiday Weekend?

So you have your plans in place for where you're heading this long holiday weekend.

But there may be one key part of your planning that you might have missed, and this can make a big difference in just how much 'windshield time' you'll have the endure before you reach your final destination.

When exactly is the best time to hit the road to avoid traffic?

Of the 47.7 million Americans traveling over the 4th, AAA is predicting that 91%, or 43.6 million people, will be taking to the highways and interstates for their journeys in 2021 - a 15 percent jump over normal.

That makes beating the rush more important than ever.

To help figure out when traffic levels will be most manageable, USA Today turned to the transportation analytics company INRIX to help pinpoint the best, and worst times to head out for the weekend.

Here's what they recommend both coming and going:

Thursday, July 1:

Worst time: 3:00 -5:00 PM

Best time: After 7:00 PM

Friday, July 2:

Worst time: 4:00 - 5:00 PM

Best time: Before Noon

Saturday, July 3:

Worst time: 11:00 AM -1:00 PM

Best time: After 2:00 PM

Sunday, July 4:

Best time: Anytime

Monday, July 5:

Worst time: 4:00 -5:00 PM

Best time: Before 1:00 PM

Whether you're driving or flying, these are the top destinations for travelers this 4th of July weekend, according to AAA Travel:

Orlando, Florida Anaheim, California Denver, Colorado Las Vegas, Nevada Seattle, Washington Chicago, Illinois New York City, New York Atlanta, Georgia Boston, Massachusetts Maui, Hawaii