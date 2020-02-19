When Does Daylight Saving Time Begin?

In a sign that this long winter is coming to an end, it's almost time to "spring" the clocks ahead at 2:00 A.M. Sunday, March 8. This annual loss of an hour of sleep marks the beginning of Daylight Saving Time (DTS).

On that day, Sioux Falls will see the sunset at 7:02 P.M. and will continue to set later until July 2 when it'll start setting earlier again.

Not everyone is on board with observing DTS. Arizona and Hawaii decided long ago they didn't want to participate. South Dakota came close but the legislation died in a tie vote in the House in February.

Remember, you don't have to participate, but you'll be an hour early for everything until November 2. That's when we'll get that hour of sleep back.

