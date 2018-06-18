When Do Fireworks go on Sale in South Dakota?

It's getting the be that time of year again. Soon the smell of sulfur and the sound of explosions will drift through the South Dakota air like bald eagles on the hunt. It's almost the Fourth of July. That mean fireworks! Before the end of June small stands and tents in parking-lots and the big buildings just outside of Sioux Falls will be stocking their shelves with combustible fun.

South Dakota law saw that retail fireworks can be sold, and fireworks can be discharged, from June 27 until July 5 . And as a heads up, the law says you can't buy them between midnight and 7:00 AM. Also, you can't light-off fireworks in state and national parks in South Dakota. There isn't an age limit on buying fireworks.

If you live in the city limits of Sioux Falls, there is another thing to keep in mind. Sioux Falls city ordnance prohibits the use of most fireworks within the city limits. You can use sparklers, snakes, and other fireworks that do not have "an audible report, projectile, or launching component."

What happens if you get caught shooting some bottle rockets in town? Well, if a police officer sees fireworks being discharged they can issue a citation which carries a $95 fine.

