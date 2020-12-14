When Can You Expect to Get Your COVID-19 Vaccination?

Since the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, this has been a day that so many in this country have been anxiously awaiting - the day when the first vaccinations were rolled out across America.

Now that a vaccine against coronavirus is here a new reality is setting in for a lot of us - just when can we expect to get ours?

The New York Times is attempting to answer that very important question with a new interactive tool that will give you a much better idea of exactly where you fall on the priority scale for getting the vaccine.

The process is fairly simple.

All they need to know is:

Your age

Your county of residence

Whether you work in a high-risk occupation (healthcare, essential, first responder, teacher)

Any COVID-10 related health risks

Based on those four pieces of information, they then kick out an estimate on just how many people are ahead of you on the priority scale for the vaccine distribution.

Let's use my information as a test case:

As a 57-year old man in Minnehaha County, South Dakota with no high-risk job or health concerns, I am going to be waiting a while to get my shots.

They estimate that 268.7 million people across the country are ahead of me and in a state of 884,659 people, 743,800 South Dakotans will be getting their vaccinations before me - that's 84 percent of the population.

According to the story, here is the priority list (in order) for who will be getting the vaccine first:

Healthcare Workers

Nursing Home Patients

First Responders

At-Risk Individuals

Non-Nursing Home Elderly

Essential Workers

Teachers

Homeless Individuals

Prisoners

Young Adults

Children Under 18

Other Essential Workers

Others

So where do you fall in the line to get vaccinated?