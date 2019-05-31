What’s With The Smokey Haze In Sioux Falls Sky?

Have you noticed a haze in the sky in and around Sioux Falls? It's not moisture. It's smoke from Canadian wildfires.

According to WDIO in Duluth, Minnesota, “The western province of Alberta has been dealing with numerous large wildfires over the past two weeks, including two fires in the High Level area that have burned more than 600,000 acres and forced evacuations.”

Sam Gabrielli from KSFY TV explains: “North America has seen everything from flooding rains, to wildfires in far northwest Canada. In fact, the strong (60 mph or greater) upper level winds coming out of the northwest are bringing some of that smoke to South Dakota.

Luckily, the effects are only a haze and a slight smoky smell to our air. The smoke also does act as another cloud so it unfortunately is inhibiting our daytime heating. On the bright side, haze brings the prettiest sunsets! The refraction from the sunlight on the smoke causes the sky to turn more of a red color.”