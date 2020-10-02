What’s Walt Disney World like during a Pandemic? [PHOTOS]

It's called 'The Most Magical Place on Earth', but in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, even Walt Disney World in Florida has been forced to deal with the new realities of 2020.

After being closed for four months, the resort re-opened in July with all sorts of new policies and procedures in place.

We visited last month and found had a Disney experience like we've never had before nor will probably ever have again:

This story is in no way intended to persuade you whether or not you should be heading to Disney World anytime soon. That decision lies with you and your comfort level in terms of being around other people and following strict face covering and social distancing guidelines.