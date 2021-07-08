What’s Up in Downtown Sioux Falls This Summer?

Downtown Sioux Falls really has become a mecca for people in this area. Whether you're participating in a fundraiser for a worthy charitable cause, looking for a great meal, a great buy, or some great music, art, or theater, downtown is the place.

It has become a destination location for those reasons and more. The Downtown Jazz Crawl is this Saturday, July 10 and they've added a Scavenger Hunt with prizes! Free Moonlight Movies are going on all summer long on Saturday nights. Just bring a comfy chair or a cozy blanket, buy yourself some popcorn & a drink and you're all set!

The Levitt at the Falls has free music every Thursday through Saturday and talented Street Musicians will be filling the downtown air with singing & playing at various locations throughout the summer too.

The Historic State Theatre is showing movies you've loved and love to see again.

Of course, the Washington Pavilion has a million things for you to do, art exhibits, the Kirby Science Center with tons of hands-on experiments, live theater and music performances, movies at the Cinedome, and more!

Downtown Crazy Days are going on Friday & Saturday, July 16 & 17. You'll find great buys at your favorite stores, plus you can grab lunch, check out the sculpture walk, and wrap up your day with a delicious beverage and dinner.

And don't miss what is sure to be a delicious inaugural Pork Showdown starting right before Labor Day.

Yup, there is a lot going on in Downtown Sioux Falls, so get busy having fun and supporting our local business people at the same time. Get more information at Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. or call 605-338-4009.