What’s The Top Hotel In South Dakota?

Whether you are looking for a new adventure or a weekend getaway, South Dakota is the place to visit. There is always something to explore in the East River and West River sides of the state.

A successful vacation requires finding the perfect accommodations for your journey. But where in South Dakota will travelers find that topnotch hotel to spend a night or two? U.S. News & World Report has this exact answer.

Based on reviews and ratings from TripAdvisor, U.S. News & World Report collected various data to determine the top hotels in the state of South Dakota. According to U.S. News & World Report, the top hotel in the state is...The Holiday Inn Resort Deadwood Mountain Grand in Deadwood, South Dakota.

U.S. News & World Report

So why is the Holiday Inn Resort Deadwood Mountain Grand the top hotel in the state? U.S. News & World Report indicates it's because of the "great views of Deadwood."

The remaining top hotels can be found all across the state of South Dakota. Some are even located right here in the Sioux Empire. The other hotels identified in the U.S. News & World Report are listed below in order:

Residence Inn Rapid City in Box Elder, South Dakota

ClubHouse Hotel & Suites in Pierre, South Dakota

Holy Smoke Resort in Keystone, South Dakota

Spearfish Canyon Lodge in Lead, South Dakota

Mineral Palace Hotel and Gaming in Deadwood, South Dakota

Sheraton Sioux Falls & Convention Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Bavarian Inn, Black Hills in Custer, South Dakota

You can learn more about the best hotels in the state by clicking here.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app