Nothing screams summer more than ice cream! From chocolate and vanilla all the way to Pecan and Rocky Road, ice cream is the universal summertime treat. But let's face it, ice cream is not really complete without the perfect toppings.

Eat This, Not That recently conducted a survey that identified the three most popular ice cream toppings in the country. I'll give you a few hints…Cherries are not listed as one of the top three favorite toppings. Whipped cream is also not among the top three in the Eat This, Not That's survey results. The ice cream topping that tops them all is...chocolate chips!

2,000 Americans participated in this survey and discovered that chocolate chips reigned supreme. According to Eat This, Not That, "52% of those who answered the OnePoll and Breyers survey said the small chocolate bits are their favorite thing to put on top of ice cream." Even though chocolate chips are the crowd favorite, it was a close race.

Coming in at second at 49% is hot fudge. Not too far behind hot fudge is nuts at 40%. Some people really enjoy that sweet and salty dessert combination. Wait a minute...what about whipped cream? Whipped cream fell just a bit short coming in at the fourth spot with 37% of the responses. Carmel sauce rounds out the top five when it comes to toppings at 35%.

So what's the most popular ice cream topping in South Dakota? Well to no one's surprise, cookie crumbles is the favorite ice cream topping in the state! South Dakota State University still claims to be the inventor of “Cookies ‘N Cream” ice cream, so why wouldn’t the perfect topping be cookie crumbles? In the eyes of most South Dakotans, it’s just more of the state’s homegrown flavor!

What's your favorite ice cream topping?

"My first would be maple, and running close behind is chocolate.."

"Either chocolate syrup or that with caramel syrup!"

"Chocolate!"

"Butterscotch."

"Chocolate and carmel mix."

