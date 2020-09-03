What’s the Best Way to Get Rid of the Hiccups?

We've all been there. A bad case of the hiccups. Maybe you chugged that carbonated beverage a little too quickly? Or, perhaps you had some spicy food to set it off? Regardless of how you get the hiccups, let's face it, they can be downright annoying.

Recently, I had a long stretch of hiccuping after drinking a soda. Typically if I hold my breath just after a hiccup they go away. But this time it wasn't working. It took me nearly 20 minutes to get rid of this hiccuping fit (luckily I wasn't on-air), but it got me thinking. Have I been doing it wrong my entire life? Is there a better way to get rid of a bad case of the hiccups? I took to the internet to find out.

According to WebMD (which is always my first go-to for any ailment), most of the common methods we use are really just old wives' tales. Some of the most used remedies are to hold your breath and swallow three times, swallow a teaspoon of sugar, gargle with water, and pull on your tongue. I've tried all of these over the years and sometimes they work, sometimes they fail miserably. They also suggest doctor prescribed medication for extreme circumstances, but my hiccups don't require a doctor, just the best home remedy there is.

So, what is it? According to Healthline.com, the best way is to change your breathing. By breathing slowly and holding your breaths in for a few seconds at a time, this allows your diaphragm to reset itself, thus ending your hiccups.

Or you could forget all of my recommendations and check out this woman's hiccuping trick on youtube.