What’s the Actual Worth of a Dollar in South Dakota?

A dollar is supposed to be a dollar everywhere you go in the United States.

But thanks to different economic realities across the country, that George Washington can get you more bang for that buck than other places.

Take South Dakota for instance.

According to a 24/7 Wall St. report that calculated the value of a dollar in each state using data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Mount Rushmore State has the sixth highest value for that dollar of all 50 states.

Those 100 pennies in South Dakota actually get you 113 in exchange. That's just three cents behind the nation's leader - Mississippi.

STATES WHERE DOLLAR IS WORTH MOST

Mississippi $1.16 Alabama $1.15 Arkansas $1.15 West Virginia $1.15 Kentucky $1.14 South Dakota $1.13 Oklahoma 1.12 Ohio 1.12 Iowa, Tennessee $1.10

STATES WHERE DOLLAR IS WORTH LEAST

Hawaii $0.84 New York $0.87 California $0.87 New Jersey $0.88 Maryland $0.91 Connecticut $0.92 Massachusetts $0.93 New Hampshire $0.94 Washington $0.95 Alaska $0.95

Overall, South Dakota's personal income per capita ($50,141) is in the top half in the nation (24th), but when you adjust by the state's cost of living, we jump all the way to the fifth highest in America ($52,855).