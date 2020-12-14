What’s South Dakota’s Favorite Christmas Song?

During the holiday season, I can easily listen to Christmas music all day long. As long as I have my turkey, I am always ready and raring to enjoy some festive Christmas music.

There are countless Christmas carol classics including "Jingle Bell Rock," "Frosty The Snowman," "Rockin' Around The Christmas," and good old "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer." It's hard to decide which Christmas carols are in the Top Ten all-time favorite list. Heck, it's even more difficult to determine your single, most favorite holiday tune during this time of year. But we all have our favorites whether it's a classic Christmas song or a new Christmas tune with a candy cane twist.

Verizon was just as curious to identify everyone's favorite Christmas carol and started investigating the subject. Verizon based these results on the most searched Christmas songs between the 23 well-known Christmas hits. They broke down their findings by state.

South Dakota's favorite Christmas song is..."Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree."

"Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" from Brenda Lee just happens to be one of my favorite Christmas songs! I just can't help but dance along to this upbeat iconic Christmas classic!

Our friends in neighboring Midwestern states love Christmas music just as much as South Dakotans. However, one song in particular for these states stood out from the rest.

Apparently, "Jingle Bells" tops the list in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Iowans love "Holly Jolly Christmas." My home state of Illinois' favorite Christmas song is "Santa Baby."

What's your favorite Christmas song to listen to during the holiday season?