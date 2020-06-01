What’s on the Ballot and Where to Vote in Tuesday’s Election

South Dakotans will be heading to the polls on Tuesday as they vote on a wide variety of issues. From local School Board Elections to City Municipal Elections, and even a Presidential Primary, there's a lot at stake.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the School Election, which was originally set to take place on April 14th, was postponed until June 2nd. Social Distancing will take place at polling locations. You can find information on the candidates, as well as results, when they begin to come in Tuesday evening, at the Sioux Falls School District website.

Also on the ballot in Sioux Falls is the race for City Council. Six candidates are running for the City Council on Tuesday. Two candidates are running in the Northwest District, Greg Neitzert and Julian C. Beaudion. 2 candidates are also running as At-Large candidates, Alex Jensen and Theresa Stehly. Then, two candidates are running unopposed in their respective districts; Marshall Selberg in the Southwest District, and Pat Starr in the Northeast District.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The other item folks are heading to the polls for on Tuesday? The Presidential Primary. For the Democrats, former Vice President, Joe Biden is running, along with Vermont Senator, Bernie Sanders, who dropped out of the race back in April. On the Republican side, President Donald Trump is running unopposed.

If you live in Sioux Falls and have any questions about Tuesday's elections, most of them (including polling information) can be addressed here on the city's website. If you live elsewhere in the state of South Dakota, voting information can be found on the South Dakota Secretary of State's website.