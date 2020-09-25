What’s It like to Travel during a Pandemic [PHOTOS]

Now that we're six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of us find ourselves wondering about when we'll be able to do some of those 'normal' things we took for granted before all of this began.

One of the touchiest issues for many these days is travel, especially flying.

This article is not intended to support either side of the issue, only to illustrate what has changed in regards to travel during this most unusual time in our lives.

If you feel comfortable traveling with all of the new procedures and restrictions in place, it is possible to get to where you're going in the continental United States without too much hassle.

If you're not comfortable with the risks of exposure or not willing to wear a mask virtually everywhere and practice social distancing and proper hygiene, it makes perfect sense for you to stay closer to home and wait until the world returns to a more 'business as usual' state.

The last time I flew was in the first week in March, just before all of the restrictions and shutdowns took place.

Here's what I found when I did take to the skies six months later:

Next week, I'll share an inside look at what Disney World looks like during a pandemic.