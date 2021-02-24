What’s Coming Up At The Sioux Empire Community Theatre

Live entertainment in all forms took a big hit this last year. Locally, The Sioux Empire Community Theatre (SECT) has made some changes and done what they need to do in order to bring live theatre back to The Orpheum.

Opening in March is The Odd Couple: Female Version.

The Odd Couple: Female Version replaced The Music Man. On January 23rd, Rick Weiland, The Sioux Empire Community Theatre President posted a statement on the official Facebook page explaining that with a smaller cast and crew, they felt they could provide a safer experience for all involved.

A message from Rick Weiland

Another precaution is having two casts. The SECT website has a full rundown of their Covid protocols and it explains, "It is recommended that most parts are double cast. A socially distanced house means there will be more performances added on to the run and both casts will have an opportunity to perform their parts. This will also allow the cast to mitigate for anyone in the cast who may be required to quarantine and not be available for performances."

As a patron, safety measures are also in place. The theatre is only filled to 30% capacity with social distancing in place. Masks are required and there is no intermission.

With all that being said, The Odd Couple: The Female Version will run from March 4th through March 14th. All shows are 7 PM, Thursday through Saturday with 2 PM matinees on Sunday.

The show is described as, "Unger and Madison are at it again! Florence Unger and Olive Madison, that is, in Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic: the female version of The Odd Couple. Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, Ms. Madison has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. The Pidgeon sisters have been replaced by the two Constanzuela brothers. But the hilarity remains the same."

If you feel comfortable and are able to do so, help support local theatre/art!

Stay tuned for more from SECT! Beauty & The Beast is coming in April and Footloose in June.