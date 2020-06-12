What You’re Going to See On Lake Lorraine Very Soon

With apology to Kevin Costner and Field of Dreams, when they built Lake Lorraine, people came, in droves! But, I think from the very beginning, people wondered if there would ever be some sort of water activities that would take place on it.

The answer is yes and the time is now! Stand-up Paddleboarding (SUP) is coming to Lake Lorraine. Classes have already begun courtesy of Sioux Falls business Flow and Paddle. Owned by South Dakota native, Cassandra Willett, Flow and Paddle has been busy teaching Stand-up Paddling and Stand-up Yoga (that's the Flow in Flow and Paddle) since 2019.

There will not be public activities allowed on the lake, like swimming or fishing, because it is privately owned. But if you are a Flow and Paddle student or rent equipment from them, you will be paddling away in no time!

Flow and Paddle has been doing their classes on area lakes and also on the Big Sioux River. Now they're making Lake Lorraine their home base.

You can take a class with others or start out with 1-hour private lessons. Prices range from $10 to $40, and you can register and purchase gift cards at their website. They are even offering classes through the Sioux Falls Community Education program.

As a SUP participant, you'll need to sign a waiver and then, you're provided with a paddleboard, a personal flotation device, a whistle, a leash for your paddleboard, and a paddle. They start you out on land and then move onto the water.

What do you need to bring? Sunscreen, of course! Extra water is a must, as this could be thirsty fun! Shades, a hat, hand sanitizer, and a mask would also be good to have too. Don't forget a change of clothes and the next time someone asks you, "What's SUP?", you can tell them!

For more information see Flow and Paddle online and follow them on Facebook.