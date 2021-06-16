What You Need to Know When Temp Reaches 100

The term Heat Indices will be heard by forecasters today and tomorrow as the region will once again feel the heat. Temps are expected to reach the upper 90's for the Sioux Falls area with triple digits in the central part of South Dakota.

How do you tolerate the heat? Here are some tips from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls:

Keep cool with frequent breaks in the shade, stay hydrated with lots of water and cool off with a trip the swimming pool.