What You Need to Know About the Sioux Empire Home Show

Our ongoing health crisis has meant a lot of people spending a large amount of time in their homes. This has led to people wanting to renovate their homes for any number of reasons, offices and living space indoor and out, primary among them.

I've always thought that the massive Home Builders of the Sioux Empire's Home Show is an awesome place to dream. Of course, it is that, but this year people are going to be looking for practical solutions for projects they want to do in their homes.

The home show is coming up Friday, February 26 through Sunday, February 28, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena. Not only can you find out what trends and home products are changing peoples living spaces, but you can also talk to the professionals who are creating them.

From home offices to kitchen cabinets, countertops, floor coverings, heating & cooling options, home entertainment, landscaping, and outdoor living, painting, plumbing, windows & doors, and - - more, you'll see it all at this show!

Tickets are $7 daily for adults, kids 12 & under are free. There is a whole lot to see though and your best bet is to buy the 3-day wristband for only $10. Friday is Senior Citizen Day and tickets for seniors will be $6. You need to be aware that they are only accepting cash, no checks or credit cards.

There is even a kids area where children can build their own toolboxes for free and drive simulated road graders and excavators and use other home builder equipment. Because as any parent can tell you, kids love construction stuff!

This year the Home Show is offering "Express Talks".These free talks by exhibitors cover a wide range of topics from window covering trends, to barbecue tips & tricks, pool design, how to make buying a home a smooth process, and more.

Last but certainly not least, you'll be able to sample new beers, spirits, and seltzers.

For a preview of just some of what you'll be seeing this year, check out the Sioux Empire Home Show official event publication, Home Ideas magazine, which you can pick up for free at all the Hy-Vee locations.

For more information see Sioux Empire Home Show online and on Facebook.