What You Need to Know About the 12th Annual Compass Center Gala

This premier event for The Compass Center like many others has moved to an event combining virtual and live elements, to ensure the safety of its participants.

You can choose whether to participate by attending the live event at the Premier Center on Friday, March 19, at the Premier Center, or you can get in on the Live Online Auction online, going on now through the Friday celebration.

The live event features a sit-down dinner, tempting desserts, a cash bar, interactive games, and the opportunity to bid on amazing auction items.

Some of the other happenings at the gala will be:

Live Auction (featuring Jonathan Larsen)

Silent Auction (bid from your phone!)

Golden Ticket Drawing

Wine Pull

Bourbon Pull

Whether you're participating from your living room or at the live event, the best part is knowing that the money raised through ticket sales helps to support the mission of The Compass Center.

They work to raise awareness of the services they provide around our state including:

They will be able to bring mental health services to remote communities without it now.

The Rape Crisis Hotline where victims of sexual assault are offered emotional support, information, and referrals to counseling and other services.

Play Therapy Program Expansion - This program provides intensive therapy to child victims of abuse by using their language - play, to process their experiences.

This is just a small example of the importance of The Compass Center in our community.

For more information, see The Compass Center online and on Facebook.