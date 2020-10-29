The Minnesota Vikings will look to get payback against the Green Bay Packers from a Week 1 loss, but they will enter as a touchdown underdog.

Green Bay (5-1) will host Minnesota (1-5) at Lambeau Field on Sunday at noon. This meeting, unlike the many others between the two teams, will be a little different with no fans in the stands at Lambeau Field due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Packers are entering the "Border Battle" with the Vikings off a win over Houston last Sunday. Green Bay is off to a hot start and looking to improve its NFC North divisional record to 3-0.

Minnesota is in a completely different situation. The 2020 season hasn't been close to preseason expectations with the Vikings stumbling to a 1-5 start. With a chance to head into the bye week with some momentum, Minnesota instead was blown out by the Atlanta Falcons at home 40-23. After one week off with the bye, the Vikings now enter a second meeting with Green Bay as seven-point underdogs.

Series History

Green Bay leads the all-time series 63-54-3

Green Bay is 33-25-3 against the Vikings at Lambeau Field

Total Points Scored in the Series: Green Bay Packers 2633, Minnesota Vikings 2343

Green Bay has won the last three meetings between the teams. Last Vikings Win = 11/25/18, 24-17, US Bank Stadium Last Vikings Win at Lambeau Field = 12/23/17, 16-0

All three of the games in the series that ended in ties took place at Lambeau Field: 11/26/78: 10-10 11/24/13: 26-26 9/16/18: 29-29



How to Listen/Watch:

Coverage of the Vikings/Packers game will begin at 11:30 AM on Sunday on ESPN 99.1

The game will also be broadcasted on FOX starting at noon on Sunday: Kevin Burkhardt and Daryl Johnston will have the call

