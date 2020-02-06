If someone asks you if there is anything going on in Sioux Falls heading into the weekend, I want you to give them such a look, and then, point them to downtown Sioux Falls. February First Friday is this Friday (February 7) and there is a very long list of "stuff" to do!

First of all, the Sioux Falls Winter Carnival continues at locations in and around the city. The pop-up skating rink at 8th & Railroad is open Friday from 4 to 8 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 8 PM and Sunday, noon to 8 PM. Also at 8th & Railroad, this weekend is Family SnowFest with tons of fun activities in the big heated tent, Winter Jam is there too on Saturday evening from 6 to 8 PM, Lazer Tubing at Great Bear from 9:30 to 11:30 PM and more!

Numerous downtown pubs and eateries have food and beverage specials going on. There is a Singles Date Night event at Plum's Cooking Company where you'll make and eat great food, plus meet interesting people. You'll find an art reception featuring the photography of Bradlee J. Thompson at the Museum of Visual Materials.

Some great musicians are livening things up at several venues, and Siouxland Libraries Downtown Branch (200 N. Dakota Avenue) is sponsoring a Teen Trivia Nite from 6 to 8 PM featuring pop culture categories like Harry Potter, Memes, and Marvel! Light snacks will be provided and costumes are encouraged.

Every First Friday at the Washington Pavilion (301 South Main) from 5 to 8 PM, features free admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center (KSDC), free admission to the Visual Arts Center, various science activities, including, Stage Science, and fascinating demonstrations with the KSDC Interactors. Discounted Wells Fargo CineDome tickets to education or mission films are also available.

You'll find even more information about February First Friday at downtown Sioux Falls online & on Facebook.

