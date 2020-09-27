What You Need to Know About DTSF’s Art & Wine Walk

I've said it before and it bears repeating, you simply can't go wrong combining two of life's great pleasures -- art and wine! As proof positive, I submit for your approval, Downtown Sioux Falls' (DTSF) Art & Wine Walk making its return on Friday, October 2, from 5 to 8 PM.

This event is well known for the opportunity to sample a wide variety of wines, but even more importantly you can see the work of local artists at no charge. This is a chance to discover something you may fall in love with and have to have, knowing it will bring something immensely satisfying to your life.

These tremendously talented artists work in a variety of different mediums. You'll find painters, sculptors, jewelry makers, photographers, woodworkers, graphic designers, poets, fiber and leather artists, and much more.

Not only can you see and purchase these works, but you can also have conversations with the artists who did them.

You can buy wine sampling punch cards from the participating locations the evening of the event and you can also purchase wine by the glass.

If it's been a while since you headed downtown, or even got out of the house, to spend a little time with friends in your "bubble", maybe now is the time!

And before you even ask, yes there will be extra COVID-19 precautions being taken, like masked wine servers, sanitation stations, and complimentary masks at several places. You need to be aware that some locations will require masks to be worn.

For more information, see Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc., online, on Facebook, or call 605-338-4009.