Even if you're not a fan of basketball, this is a bracket competition you'll want to be a part of. This event is the kind of sporting opportunity that might be right up your alley.

The 5th Annual March Madness challenge begins Friday, March 5, and runs through Wednesday, March 31.

Once again, five downtown Sioux Falls breweries will be competing for your endorsement with a special craft brew created just for this event. The winning brewery receives the traveling trophy and bragging rights for a year.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it is to try all five entries and vote for your favorites using the Downtown Sioux Falls Digital Passport. You can also post photos of your brew taste-testing sessions to social media with #MashMadness21 and tag the brewery for a chance to win a gift card from one of the breweries.

The five brewers going foamy head-to-head in this (not so) action-packed competition are:

Covert Artisan Ales & Cellars at 434 E. 8th Street with their Peach Buretta . For those of us with Italian heritage, this is a reference to chemistry involving the use of a burette, or glass tube with a tap on one end. This brew is described as a light refreshing, beverage, with a sweet-sour peachy profile.

. For those of us with Italian heritage, this is a reference to chemistry involving the use of a burette, or glass tube with a tap on one end. This brew is described as a light refreshing, beverage, with a sweet-sour peachy profile. Fernson Brewing Company at 332 S. Phillips Avenue, is offering a Tequila Sunrise-inspired Agave Seltzer with citrusy notes and a brawny 8.5% ABV (alcohol by volume).

with citrusy notes and a brawny 8.5% ABV (alcohol by volume). Remedy Brewing Company at 401 East 8th Street, Suite 120. Their concoction sounds yummy just by its title - - Black Currant, Blueberry Smoothie Sour .

. Severance Brewing Company at 701 N. Phillips Avenue, Suite 110, will be brewing up an ale & java creation called a Coconut Zambooki .

. WoodGrain Brewing Co. at 101 S. Phillips Avenue, Suite 100, is offering a mouth-watering, pale ale flavored with tropical fruits and calling it a Punch Dragon.

To find out more about the special brews you will find in this year's competition, see 5th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Mash Madness.