Remember When. . .?

It's a warm night, music floats through the air and combines with the lively conversation and laughter between families and friends. The smell of kettle corn, burgers, and burritos makes your mouth water.

All around you, the crowd is buzzing with familiarity and excitement. It feels like a hometown Sioux Falls evening in Summer 2019! Ah, the memories!

No need to rely on memories now, the First Friday, June Eastbank Downtown Sioux Falls Block Party is on! This Friday, June 4th at the 8th & Railroad Center, 401 East 8th Street (parking lot) from 5:30 to 11 PM, you will find all those recognizable things you missed while in your pandemic cocoon.

What Can We Expect at the Downtown Block Party?

Food? Yes, lots of goodies will be available thanks to multiple food trucks offering everything from that delicious kettle corn, to gyros, burritos, gourmet burgers, hot dogs, wings, fries, and let's not forget- -SDSU ice cream!!

Beverages? You're kidding, right? Of course, there will be sodas, as well as adult refreshments.

Music? Whether you like reggae, rock, or folk they have it covered with three bands you will find yourself wanting to hear more of!

Games? Of course, for you and the kids.

What about shopping? Yup, there will be a marketplace set up with a variety of vendors offering unique gifts, clothing, jewelry, and more. Plus there are all the shops in the 8th & Railroad Center too!

Anything Else We Should Know?

Bring a chair, your family and friends, an excited attitude, the desire to see, talk, and be close to people without fear, breathe in the delicious evening air, and expect to have a wonderful time. Because you will!

For more information see Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.