What do the multiple award-winning movies, Strung, and Tallgrass Recovery Center in Sioux Falls have in common? A lot.

Tallgrass Recovery and Sober Living Homes is a place of hope, healing, and renewal. It educates individuals and families in the grip of drug and alcohol addiction about the way to embrace a 12-step spiritually-based path to a new life.

Strung is a new short movie from 4est Films. This first-time filmmaking debut about the effect of addiction, the chance at redemption, and the reasons to reach for it has won multiple awards for its stars, directors, and producers.

Get our free mobile app

The movie was a collaborative effort between the star of the movie, Minneapolis actor and singer/songwriter Jeromy Darling, and a creative, close-knit group of about 30 other artists, including his co-star and real-life son Wyatt.

Jeromy shared stories from the times he worked in rehab centers, incorporating the power of music to heal with other like-minded humans. They all became a driving force behind the movie. The result is a journey into the mind and life of a man fighting addiction.

His battle takes on new life and meaning when he crosses paths with a mysterious boy.

Strung comes to the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls (316 S. Phillips Avenue) on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 20 and 21, from 5 to 9 PM. Both red-carpet premiere showings of the movie will be followed by a Question & Answer session with the movie's stars, directors, and producers.

Proceeds from the first night's tickets benefit Tallgrass Recovery Center, and funds raised from the second night go to Emily's Hope House, another sober-living facility for women and children in Sioux Falls.

Tickets are available online at 4est Films for both nights.

For more information see 4est Films, and the Strung film Facebook page.

Sources: Tallgrass Recovery and Sober Living Homes, 4est Films, Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Society, and Emily's Hope Foundation.