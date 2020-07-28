What Will Black Friday Look Like in the Time of COVID?

Here we are, in the middle of summer. Black Friday seems like a long way off, but in reality, we're only four months away from the early morning shopping, the long lines, and the great deals that have become part of what America is all about. It's a tradition for many families to brave the cold weather and massive crowds, all to find the best holiday bargains.

In the past week, many large retailers have already begun planning ahead for the holidays. In a move that would have seemed almost unthinkable even a year ago, Wal Mart recently announced they would be closed for Thanksgiving this year, so all of their employees could enjoy the holiday with their loved ones. Soon after, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, and others followed suit.

Many around the country have welcomed this move. In fact, stores staying open on Thanksgiving Day has been a controversial subject for a number of years now. But is this a sign Black Friday will be canceled, or significantly changed this year? Some say it will.

A number of retail experts are predicting that many retailers will drastically change how they approach Black Friday. The fact is, we'll likely still be feeling the effects of COVID- 19 around the holidays and most stores won't want to risk the mass hysteria and giant crowds that Black Friday has brought in the past.

So what's the solution? Probably even more online deals. And while smaller businesses will still be able to give customers their Black Friday fix, the big ones will likely lose out on a lot of money. Just last year, consumers spent a whopping 7.2 billion on Black Friday, with another 9 billion spent on Cyber Monday.

Look for even bigger deals than years past during Cyber Monday this holiday season. And the silver lining? We'll have even more time to spend with our family the day after Thanksgiving.