What to Look Forward to in June

It's really hard to believe that May is over. The weather is turning nicer, many businesses are opening back up, and summer is only weeks away. Here are a few things to look forward to in the month of June.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Summer Fun With the Family: Things might be back to "normal" just yet, but you can still find plenty to do with the family. Take a family kayaking trip around the Big Sioux River and through some of the best parks in the Sioux Empire Metro! Or, set up a massive sprinkler/slip n slide fun park in the back yard for the kids. Wait, who am I kidding? It doesn't have to be just for the kids!

Getty Images/Creatas RF

Father's Day: Show Dad how much you care about him this year. It doesn't take much. Maybe a gift card to his favorite hardware store, a case of beer, and some steaks? Oh, sorry, I was thinking of what I wanted!

Warner Bros.

Vacation: This summer, more than any before, you'll have to plan ahead. Don't get me wrong, I'm all about winging it on vacation, but you'll want to play it safe this time around. Things might be very different, depending on where you're headed, and it's better to be safe than sorry. That being said, there's still plenty to do! Who's coming with me to Custer State Park?

June is one of my favorite months of the year, and boy do we need a nice, relaxing month right about now. Let's just hope the weather behaves itself, am I right?