What to Know Before You Visit the Easter Bunny at the Empire Mall

"You better watch out, you better not cry, better not pout, I'm tellin' you why- -Easter Bunny's comin' to town!" Okay, right song, wrong seasonal visitor.

But if you're planning on taking the kids to the Empire Mall to see the friendly, big, fluffy, guy, there are a few things you should know. Much like last Easter's visit, this one will also be a socially distanced experience.

Walk-up visits will be accepted as time allows between reserved times. Getting a reservation really is the way to go. This means no long lines so your kids can tell the big bunny what they expect to see in their baskets in a jiffy!

For everyone's safety, guests are required to wear masks, even E.B. (that's what the Easter Bunny's friends call him) will be wearing one. His helpers will also be wearing masks. Enhanced cleaning will be done between visits to make this event as safe as possible.

The Bunny Photo Experience is going on in the Center Court of the Empire Mall, now through Saturday, April 3, Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 PM, and Sundays from noon to 6 PM.