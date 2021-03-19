What to Expect as the ‘Premier Center’ Returns to 100% Capacity

As more and more people here in the Sioux Empire receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and certain aspects of daily life return to something that somewhat resembles normal, with any luck, we should begin to see more events and actives start to ramp up.

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is already making plans for that to happen. Soon, the PREMIER Center plans to host their first 100 percent (9000) seating capacity event since the pandemic began. That event is scheduled to get underway on Friday (April 9), when the Professional Bull Riders come to town with their "Unleash the Beast" show.

PREMIER Center General Manager Mike Krewson told Dakota News Now, “Compared to a lot of other facilities and cities around the country, we’re doing a lot more business than they are or even thinking about doing right now. So it’s nice we’re able to do that and get crowds in here.”

Krewson wants the people of the Sioux Empire to know about the new policies the PREMIER Center will put into play as they attend events in the coming spring and summer months.

Now that the Sioux Falls mask mandate has ended, facial coverings are no longer required to be worn. However, the PREMIER Center still strongly encourages its guests to wear masks, even though they are no longer mandatory. The venue shield protocols will still be in effect. Those include things like; card-only concessions. (Cash will not be accepted.) Mobile ticketing is highly recommended. Guests will continue to see a number of hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue. PREMIER Center staff and vendors will be required to wear facial coverings. Staff will be constantly cleaning high-touch points around the facility, and finally, the bag policy at the PREMIER Center is still in progress.

The primary objective of the PREMIER Center is to once again provide a fun, safe environment for people to attend events. They ask that guests please be considerate of their friends and neighbors. If you are feeling ill, please stay home for the benefit and safety of everyone.

You can see a complete list of PREMIER Center venue policies here.

