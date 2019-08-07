We're all familiar with the saying 'early to bed and early to rise makes one healthy, wealthy, and wise'. The notion of benefitting from rest goes all the way to Aristotle in 330 BC.

But all the years later in the modern world we live in, does that still ring true?

A pair of surveys conducted by the mattress company Amerisleep say yes.

More than 1,000 people, evenly divided between 'early risers' (waking up between 4:00 AM and 7:00 AM) and 'late riser' (waking up between 8:00 AM and noon) were questioned in an attempt to discover how wake-up times impact everything from mood to salary.

What the surveys revealed are that the earlier the alarm goes off, the better things are in your life.

People who get themselves out of bed uber early (4:00 AM) reported feeling 'highly productive' 71 percent of the time. Those who rolled out of the rack at 11:00 AM had far less 'highly productive' time (just 36 percent).

That increased productivity of the early risers translates into a rosier bottom line.

Those who get going early earn nearly $15,000 more per year than the average snoozer.

Maybe money is not everything to you. You fancy yourself to be more quality of life centered. Waking up early is your key there too with more early risers reporting happiness and overall satisfaction that late risers.