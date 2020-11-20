What Thanksgiving Is Going To Cost You In South Dakota

Thanksgiving is going to look a LOT different this year. The CDC is recommending Americans not travel for Thanksgiving because the coronavirus is exploding in the U.S. saying:

"With Thanksgiving approaching our hearts and minds turned to seeing families and friends as part of one of our nation's great traditions. And we all need to consider the safest way to celebrate this holiday. Amidst this critical phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving period. These times are tough. It's been a long. It's been a long outbreak, almost 11 months now and people are tired. And we understand that and people want to see their, their relatives and their friends. And the way they've always done it. But this year, particularly we're asking people to be as safe as possible, and limit their travel.''

The NY Post says 50 million Americans are still planning to travel for Thanksgiving; hopefully being very safe.

Every year American Farm Bureau Federation has come out with the projected cost of what the average family will be spending per person on the Turkey Day Meal. When you are thinking of average Americans you have to think of us South Dakotans.

American Farm Bureau Federation says that the 2020 average cost of a Thanksgiving Day dinner for 10 is $46.90. That's down two dollars from last year and a record low. The average turkey is going to cost $19.39. That's down from $20.80 last year.

Be safe and have a blessed Thanksgiving 2020!