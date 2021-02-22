What Sioux Falls Summer Activity Do You Want Back This Year?

With any number of children running around your house, I'll wager that returning to the neighborhood outdoor swimming pool or aquatic center will rate right up there for summer fun. And splashing around with their friends is high on the list of things the City of Sioux Falls is hoping will come true.

After the pools were closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus city leaders will be doing everything they can to splash-away this year. According to a report by Dakota News Now, Director of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department Don Kearney says, “We’re planning for a full summer; all of our facilities will be open and we’re really excited to get back to more of a normal summer this coming year.”

In anticipation of in-person events this season, Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation has the Help Wanted sign out. Hundreds of seasonal jobs need to be filled.

So what will it be for you? Lifeguard, park maintenance, swimming pool manager, community center leader, or maybe a basketball referee?

And here are a few more events we are looking forward to:

Sioux Empire on Tap

Hot Harley Nights

Racing at Huset's Speedway

Levitt at the Falls outdoor concerts

A family reunion at the park