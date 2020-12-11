What Santa’s Salary Should Be 2020

None of us really knows what kind of jing Santa pulls down for his yearly wages. But it should be a lot! Some folks think that Chris Kringle only works two days a year. But, oh....it's so much more!

The fine folks at Insure.com have calculated that Santa's estimated salary should be $157,300. That's up 2% from last year. And boy he earns every bit of it! Look at how they broke down Santa's 2020 salary.

His job description includes:

Managing the workshop

Reading letters

Doing private investigative work to determine if kids are naughty or nice

Wrapping gifts

Caring for reindeer

Making deliveries

$157,300 a year to be the world's bringer of gifts, cheer, and hope seems a little slight to me. Of course, they don't mention if Old Saint Nick also gets a sweet benefits package?!