What Santa’s Salary Should Be 2020
None of us really knows what kind of jing Santa pulls down for his yearly wages. But it should be a lot! Some folks think that Chris Kringle only works two days a year. But, oh....it's so much more!
The fine folks at Insure.com have calculated that Santa's estimated salary should be $157,300. That's up 2% from last year. And boy he earns every bit of it! Look at how they broke down Santa's 2020 salary.
- His job description includes:
- Managing the workshop
- Reading letters
- Doing private investigative work to determine if kids are naughty or nice
- Wrapping gifts
- Caring for reindeer
- Making deliveries
$157,300 a year to be the world's bringer of gifts, cheer, and hope seems a little slight to me. Of course, they don't mention if Old Saint Nick also gets a sweet benefits package?!
