What Nebraska Cornhusker Has Made the Most Money in the NFL?

Sometimes defensive players get forgotten about in an offensive NFL, but throughout his NFL career, it has been hard to forget about Ndanukong Suh.

The former Nebraska Cornhusker star has gone on to have an All-Pro career in the National Football League.

Not only has he racked up tackles and sacks, but he has also racked up all kinds of dollar signs with some mega contracts.

Suh goes down as the all-time leader in money made at the NFL level from the University of Nebraska.

In his NFL career, Suh has made $147,965,157 and currently ranks 11th all-time amongst current players in the league for career earning.

Suh has been very gracious with his money and especially with the University of Nebraska with his name on a campus building and continued support.

As mentioned, Suh has not only been racking up the career earnings, but he stats as well, he currently has 59 sacks and 516 tackles.

Alongside Tom Brady, Suh looks to snag his first Super Bowl ring this year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One thing might surprise you at the top as the Manning brothers sit one and two with Eii edging out his brother Peyton for the top spot all time.

