What Minnesota Is Saying About Sturgis Rally During COVID-19?

The 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is being held from August 7 – 16 in the small western South Dakota town. Sturgis is normally a city of about 7,000 people. This year it's estimated that there will be around 250,000 thousand visitors to the area for the bike rally.

In a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is raging across the nation, some are wondering about the logic of holding any large gathering, especially one of this size.

According to U.S. News, more than 60% of Sturgis residents think the rally should be postponed. But they contend the City Council was pressured by businesses to proceed.

KARE 11 in Minneapolis posted a video interview with Donny Smith who plans to ride to this year's event just like he has done for so many years.

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcome stated: “Sustained contact of that nature is sort of a recipe for something to happen.” She went on to say that at this point participants are not being urged to quarantine after the event.

KARE 11 also reported that Health Officials say that those who attend this year's Motorcycle Rally In Sturgis should get a COVID-19 test 5 to 7 days after the event.