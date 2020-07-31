What Makes the Taste of Goodness Event So Great?

The term "doing God's work" is often used inappropriately to describe activities that are nowhere near God-like. However, when I think of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House (BDHH), in Sioux Falls, it seems like the only phrase that applies.

Since their doors opened in January of 2015, BDHH has been a haven and a place of hope and recovered dignity for the homeless in the Sioux Falls area. They offer safe shelter to individuals and families, warm meals, access to phones and computers, showers, restrooms, and laundry facilities.

They are located in downtown Sioux Falls, within walking distance of other agencies that also offer support to the needy. Organizations like The Banquet, Volunteers of America, The Compass Center, EmBe, and many more, work in concert with BDHH to serve the needs of their guests.

Many other agencies like Alcoholics Anonymous, Falls Community Health, Veteran's Homeless Outreach, and Southeastern Behavioral Health, to name a few, also come to the house to support the health, both physical and mental, of the people staying there.

The results have been uplifting. Last year alone, the house served over 1,700 individuals, 57 families, and 109 children. Of those, 37 families, 21 women, and 109 men have transitioned to a more stable living situation.

Community support is vital to the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House's survival and major support came from the "Taste the Goodness" event last year. And it is back!

Once again, Taste the Goodness will be held outdoors in the Avera Tech Building (212 E. 11th Street) parking lot, under tents, on Saturday, August 29, from 5 to 9 PM.

Tickets are available now online for $45 per person. In order to participate, you must be 21 and over. No strollers or backpacks will be allowed.

Your wristband gives you unlimited tastes of all of the beers, wines, coffees, sodas, foods, and desserts that will be available. Plus there will be music, interactive games an auction, and a lot more!

All volunteers will wear masks and gloves and this is a no-contact event. The safety of staff, volunteers, and guests is very important, so they continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely and will have event updates, as needed.

Lots of volunteers are needed too, for all positions, from beer pourers to food vendors, set up and takedown, greeters, and many, many more! Volunteer online now!

For more information, see BDHH online, on Facebook, or call Dakotah at 605-809-8424.