When you're having a bad day or you’re just sad, ice cream and it’s many versions always have a way of helping us feel better.

2020 was a rough year (thanks for that one COVID), however this exciting announcement from McDonald's should help lift everyone's spirits.

Hot off the press ....the return of the Shamrock Shake And Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are coming very soon to McDonald's locations!

That's right! Everyone's favorite St. Patrick's Day treat is returning beginning Monday, February 15th. After last year’s successful debut, the popular Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will also be available for purchase. According to a recent article from Delish, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry is "made with vanilla soft serve, blended with Shamrock Shake flavor, and, of course, finished with a whipped topping. It's sweet, bright green, and iconic for a reason." McDonald's says it is very similar to its infamous Shamrock Shake. The only difference between the two is the taste of Oreo pieces within the tasty treat.

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are only available for a limited time at all US McDonald's locations. So if you did not have the chance last year to enjoy either of these delicious soft-serve specialties, now is your chance!

My mom would always take my sister and me to McDonald's to grab our Shamrock Shake on St. Patrick's Day! It was a fun tradition we shared. I have yet to try the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. That’s an absolute must this year!

What's your favorite McDonald's St. Patrick's Day frozen treat?