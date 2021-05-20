What Jobs Does the Empire Mall Have Open Right Now?

Whether you want to boost your bottom line, fill some spare time and make some extra jing, or just want to spend massive time talking and interacting with other humans, for a change, working at the Empire Mall may just be what you need.

Well, you're in luck! The Empire Mall has a job fair going on right now and it will continue through Saturday, May 22.

Thirty-five retailers and restaurants are looking for employees who bring enthusiasm and a strong work ethic with them. They are offering full-time, part-time, positions where you'd work on commission and even jobs just for the summer.

This could be the opportunity you've been hoping for to work at one or more of your favorite stores in the mall. Whether you're a clothes horse, a trendsetter, or a real fashionista, one of these clothing stores could be a place where you would thrive.

Aerie

Aeropostale

Altar'd State

American Eagle

The Buckle

Eddie Bauer

Express

Finish Line

Francesca's

Old Navy

Victoria's Secret & Pink

Macy's

The Children's Place

Or, let's say you're looking for something a bit tastier. There are openings for foodies, who love serving people delicious food. (Coincidence? I don't think so!)

Check out these places:

Red Robin

Nestle Toll House Cafe

Applebees

Boki Gelato

Charley's Philly Cheesesteaks

These are just a few of the retailers looking for energetic employees.

There are also many other career opportunities to explore with Simon Properties in sales, management, and more.

To see even more opportunities that are open right now just see the Simon Properties/Empire Mall job search page.