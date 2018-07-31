What it Looks Like When a Dog Steals a GoPro

Lots of people have dogs. Sometimes I feel like I'm left out of the club. But I have a GoPro camera and that's kind of the same thing, right?

A Youtube user who goes by Steppen Wolf has a dog and a GoPro. His dog got a hold of what I think is the baseball hat his GoPro camera was mounted on. The dog then proceeds to run all over the yard. It's pretty awesome!

The description reads "The only reason we have a GoPro." It is certainly a good reason, but I have more use for the camera than the dog.

He's not the only dog to do this. There's a few on Youtube already. This guy ran around with the camera facing out.

And this GoPro was stolen by a squirrel and hauled up into a tree. I don't know what the squirrel thought he was going to do with it, but he got it up there.