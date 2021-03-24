What Is Your Favorite Easter Meal?

Remember last Easter when you actually had to cook your own dinner? No buffet to choose from. No-not cooking. No-not doing the dishes. The takeaway was families actually had some quality time together. Will this Easter be different?

For the sake of local restaurants, I sure hope so. I'm rooting for you. But I’m leaning in favor of the traditional holiday family get-together. Pulling out all the stops, dressing the dining table to the nines! Even if it means Easter decorations.

Now, what's on the menu? Takeout, an old family recipe, the latest ham concoction, breakfast style brunch? Or, everyone bring a dish to pass.

More than any other main dish, ham will rule. And one thing many of us don't realize is a cured ham doesn't need to cook. Just warm it up.

If you’re extravagant side can pull off leg of lamb or a rack be my guest. It's one of my favs. Nothing wrong with rolled pork line either. And a simple roasted chicken may be the easiest.

And if the meat-thing is not your thing, don't pass up a veggie frittata. And what every you serve, don’t forget the deviled eggs.

Either way you win. Because you're with family.