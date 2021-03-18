What Is the One Food You Can’t Live Without?

One thing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has taught us is an appreciation for the simple things in life.

Health, family, happiness, travel, and even hugs all come to mind.

But perhaps no one thing has helped get us through this than food in our bellies. There's just something about a good meal that helps soothe whatever angst we're feeling.

And when it comes to our favorite things to eat, traditional comfort food is still king in America.

BestLife has published the results of a new survey from Meatless Farm and OnePoll that asked one simple question: Which is the one thing you are unwilling to give up eating no matter what?

Ronaldo de Oliveira via Unsplash

The overwhelming favorite? Perhaps the quintessential comfort food of all comfort foods.

Macaroni and Cheese.

A whopping 45 percent said they can't quit all of that cheesy pasta goodness.

So what else ranked highly on our list of things we have to have?

Butter, Pizza - 40%

Milk - 37%

Bread, Bacon, Pasta - 36%

Cheese - 32%

Burgers - 20%

Peanut Butter - 17%

The survey also drove home just how much we are willing to give up to get our mouths around the things we love the most.

Nearly two-thirds of people with a food intolerance said they continue to knowingly eat foods they know they shouldn't, even if it means putting their health in jeopardy.

What tops your list of the food you can't live without?