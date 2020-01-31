In the melting pot of cultures that is the United States, a new map is shedding light on just how diverse our communication is around the nation.

Business Insider, using information from the census data group IPUMS USA has determined the most common language spoken at home in each of the 50 states, after English and Spanish.

South Dakota was the only state to list the Native American languages Dakota, Lakota, Nakota, and Sioux as the next most popular ways to communicate.

Arizona and New Mexico were the only other states listed with a Native American language (Navajo) as their number three.

German was singled out most often in nine states, including three states that border South Dakota (North Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming).

Vietnamese showed up as the choice in six states, including Iowa. French had six as well.

Chinese was the selection in five states.

The new map updates a 2014 map that showed 43 states, including South Dakota, where Spanish was the second-most spoken language after English.

French was the number-two language in Louisiana, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, while in Alaska it was Yupik and Tagalog in Hawaii.