What Is the Hottest Temperature Ever Recorded in South Dakota?

The summer of 2020 has been a full-fledged blast furnace, especially after we got into the month of July.

During a year when we are being deprived of so many things due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the one thing there's been no shortage of, is hot, humid, weather.

I deplore the winter months. So dare I say, half of the year here in South Dakota is generally unbearable for a thin-skinned person like myself most years.

I would much rather be making my own gravy in June, July, and August, than doing the blizzard boogie during the months of November through April.

While it's true, so far this summer, it's been Hotter Than July, as Stevie Wonder would say. I did a little checking, and we are still quite a few degrees off from the highest temperature ever recorded in South Dakota.

That happened during the summer of 2006. According to the National Weather Service, Fort Pierre reached a whopping temp of 120 degrees Fahrenheit on July 15th.

Even a heat lover like me might bitch about the temp at that point. But then again, probably not.

Our friends out at the National Weather Service say Mother Nature plans to turn up the thermostat with temps reaching the mid 90's by the weekend. Prepare yourself for heat indexes well into the 100's yet again.

Our lady of blessed central air don't fail us now!