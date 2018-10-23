What is the Creepiest Horror Movie Set in South Dakota?

There are many horror movies set in each state across the United States. For instance, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre is set in the state of Texas. Halloween takes place in Illinois. Yes, even South Dakota has been the setting for at least one horrific flick.

The publication Insider recently conducted a study to determine the Creepiest Horror Movies Set in Every State.

As for South Dakota, that film would be Imprint . The 2007 movie follows a Native American attorney prosecuting a Lakota teen in a controversial murder trial, she returns to the reservation to say goodbye to her dying father. After the teen is killed, she hears ghostly voices and sees strange visions that cause her to re-examine beliefs she thought she left behind, according to IMDB.com .

Doesn't sound like a recipe for an intense scary movie but then again I have never seen this or heard of this movie before. Rotten Tomatoes scored the film at 55% so it may be worth checking out!