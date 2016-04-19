What Is Tannerite and Why Is It Legal?

Tannerite is not a new thing but it made news Sunday night when large amounts of the exploding target were set off creating concern in western Sioux Falls.

What exactly is Tannerite? It is a pair of separated substances, ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder , that when mixed can be made to explode when hit with a high velocity rifle bullet. Otherwise the mixed substance is relatively stable and not flammable. The explosion creates a loud noise and a cloud of water vapor that resembles smoke.

Target shooters would use this for the fun of seeing and hearing a target react, but also to get positive feedback when shooting a rifle at longer ranges where it is difficult, if not impossible, to see hits on a paper target.

The separated substances are legal and not explosive by themselves. Some people may think that it is complete lunacy to sell such a thing. However your local hardware or grocery store is filled with all of the ingredients, while completely legal and non-explosive by themselves, can be mixed with other legal compounds. Tannerite is sold with explicit instructions on how to use the product safely. The manor in which it was used outside of Sioux Falls on Sunday night was not in line with manufacturer instructions.

The problems with Tannerite occur, as is true with most things, when users don't follow directions. It is true, people have been killed and maimed by misusing the product, usually by using large quantities near metal or using it with other things like gasoline.

It is legal to own because the two substances alone are not explosive and thus ATF regulations allow it. They also fall under the same laws as black powder and are legal for personal use. But just like guns or even the car you drive, just because something is legal not all uses are legal.

Flower pots are legal. Their intended use is to plant flowers and plants in them. But one could use a flower pot to smash someone over the head or use fragments to scrape up a car. That would be an illegal use of a legal item. Same goes for Tannerite.