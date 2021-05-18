What Is South Dakota’s ‘Pink Boots Society?’

When you think of a group of South Dakota women that refer to themselves as the Pink Boots Society, I am guessing there's a pretty good chance you immediately conjure up images of a bunch of ladies sitting around knitting baby booties or doing some sort of group crafting activity on a Saturday afternoon, right?

The truth is, they're crafting all right, but not in the typical sense.

The Pink Boots Society is actually a group of women that involve themselves in South Dakota's craft beer scene. As our friends at Pigeon 605 report, these ladies are exploring all the different aspects of the craft beer industry here in South Dakota. Their involvement can range from writing recipes to designing labels to even beer sales.

Melissa Heckel, co-owner of Severance Brewing Company told Pigeon 605, "“Women in the craft beer industry, it’s a really strong community. We know that we’re not the majority, so we’re kind of all in it together.”

The Pink Boots Society is a national organization. It first arrived on the scene in South Dakota back in August of 2020. According to Pigeon 605, that is when a community of women here in the state formed the first South Dakota chapter to educate women on craft beer and help them advance within the industry.

The guiding philosophy behind Pink Boots nationwide is to educate, network, and inspire women in the craft beer industry.

During its first few months of existence, the South Dakota Chapter of the Pink Boots Society has already hosted a number of what they call "brew days." A day designated for women within the chapter to make a beer, participate in tap takeovers and virtual happy hours. The participants also received the opportunity to sample a number of beers brewed with the national society’s special blend of hops.

If you're a woman who enjoys a good craft beer, would enjoy the company of other ladies who also appreciate the craft beer scene, or perhaps you would like to work within the craft beer industry? Then maybe the Pink Boots Society is the right fit for you?

Learn more and get the complete backstory on the South Dakota Chapter of the Pink Boots Society here with Pigeon 605.

Source: Pigeon 605