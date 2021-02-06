What Is South Dakota’s Most Searched for Super Bowl Food?
It's one of the biggest weekends we have on the calendar each - Super Bowl weekend, as Tampa, Florida welcomes Super Bowl LV, Sunday (February 7), pitting the defending champ Kansas City Chiefs against the first-ever Super Bowl home team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Each and every time the big game rolls around there are really only four things that matter (not necessarily in this order):
- The quality of the game
- The quality of the commercials
- The quality of the halftime show
- The quality of the food you're consuming
Keep in mind, you have no control over the first three, but number four is an opportunity for you to put your own personal stamp on the day's festivities, which means you need to choose wisely.
So what are most South Dakotans looking for when it comes to their Super Bowl spreads?
Google combed through their search data and found that in the Mount Rushmore State, we're crazy for white queso.
South Dakota is the only state craving all of that cheesy goodness and one of 13 states where a dip is king. In most of the other dip loving locales, it's either buffalo chicken dip or 7-layer dip that top the search lost.
Here's what each state is most interested in chowing down on this weekend:
- Alabama
Tri-tip
- Alaska
Beef stew
- Arizona
7 layer dip
- Arkansas
Wagyu beef
- California
Cheeseburger sliders
- Colorado
Chili
- Connecticut
Buffalo chicken dip
- Delaware
Prawn toast
- District Of Columbia
Mochi
- Florida
Chicken wings
- Georgia
Korean BBQ
- Hawaii
Hawaiian BBQ chicken
- Idaho
Birria tacos
- Illinois
Cajun Boil
- Indiana
Charcuterie board
- Iowa
Crab rangoon dip
- Kansas
Buffalo chicken dip
- Kentucky
Jambalaya
- Louisiana
7 layer dip
- Maine
Nachos
- Maryland
Deep-friend wingettes
- Massachusetts
Chili
- Michigan
Chicken wings
- Minnesota
Chex mix
- Mississippi
Birria tacos
- Missouri
Buffalo chicken dip
- Montana
Keto egg bites
- Nebraska
Labneh
- Nevada
Birria tacos
- New Hampshire
Lasagna
- New Jersey
Buffalo chicken dip
- New Mexico
Cuban sandwich
- New York
Buffalo chicken dip
- North Carolina
Pigs in a blanket
- North Dakota
Stuffed pepper
- Ohio
Cheese ball
- Oklahoma
Charcuterie board
- Oregon
Pasta Fagioli
- Pennsylvania
Cuban sandwich
- Rhode Island
Short ribs
- South Carolina
Meatball
- South Dakota
White queso
- Tennessee
Chili
- Texas
Chocolate chip cookies
- Utah
7 layer dip
- Vermont
Pork chow mein
- Virginia
Charcuterie board
- Washington
7 layer dip
- West Virginia
Grilled cheese
- Wisconsin
Buffalo chicken dip
- Wyoming
Chia seed coconut milk pudding
BEST ANIMAL WEBCAMS
WEBCAM LINKS
- Cincinnati Zoo
- San Diego Zoo
- Smithsonian's National Zoo
- Los Angeles Kitten Rescue Sanctuary
- Vancouver Aquarium
- Monterey Bay Aquarium
- Warrior Canine Connection
- National Aquarium
- Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary
- Kentucky Equine Adoption Center