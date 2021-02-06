What Is South Dakota’s Most Searched for Super Bowl Food?

Ryan McVay via Getty Stock/ThinkStock

It's one of the biggest weekends we have on the calendar each  - Super Bowl weekend, as Tampa, Florida welcomes Super Bowl LV, Sunday (February 7), pitting the defending champ Kansas City Chiefs against the first-ever Super Bowl home team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Each and every time the big game rolls around there are really only four things that matter (not necessarily in this order):

  • The quality of the game
  • The quality of the commercials
  • The quality of the halftime show
  • The quality of the food you're consuming

Keep in mind, you have no control over the first three, but number four is an opportunity for you to put your own personal stamp on the day's festivities, which means you need to choose wisely.

So what are most South Dakotans looking for when it comes to their Super Bowl spreads?

Google combed through their search data and found that in the Mount Rushmore State, we're crazy for white queso.

Google

South Dakota is the only state craving all of that cheesy goodness and one of 13 states where a dip is king. In most of the other dip loving locales, it's either buffalo chicken dip or 7-layer dip that top the search lost.

Here's what each state is most interested in chowing down on this weekend:

  • Alabama
    Tri-tip
  • Alaska
    Beef stew
  • Arizona
    7 layer dip
  • Arkansas
    Wagyu beef
  • California
    Cheeseburger sliders
  • Colorado
    Chili
  • Connecticut
    Buffalo chicken dip
  • Delaware
    Prawn toast
  • District Of Columbia
    Mochi
  • Florida
    Chicken wings
  • Georgia
    Korean BBQ
  • Hawaii
    Hawaiian BBQ chicken
  • Idaho
    Birria tacos
  • Illinois
    Cajun Boil
  • Indiana
    Charcuterie board
  • Iowa
    Crab rangoon dip
  • Kansas
    Buffalo chicken dip
  • Kentucky
    Jambalaya
  • Louisiana
    7 layer dip
  • Maine
    Nachos
  • Maryland
    Deep-friend wingettes
  • Massachusetts
    Chili
  • Michigan
    Chicken wings
  • Minnesota
    Chex mix
  • Mississippi
    Birria tacos
  • Missouri
    Buffalo chicken dip
  • Montana
    Keto egg bites
  • Nebraska
    Labneh
  • Nevada
    Birria tacos
  • New Hampshire
    Lasagna
  • New Jersey
    Buffalo chicken dip
  • New Mexico
    Cuban sandwich
  • New York
    Buffalo chicken dip
  • North Carolina
    Pigs in a blanket
  • North Dakota
    Stuffed pepper
  • Ohio
    Cheese ball
  • Oklahoma
    Charcuterie board
  • Oregon
    Pasta Fagioli
  • Pennsylvania
    Cuban sandwich
  • Rhode Island
    Short ribs
  • South Carolina
    Meatball
  • South Dakota
    White queso
  • Tennessee
    Chili
  • Texas
    Chocolate chip cookies
  • Utah
    7 layer dip
  • Vermont
    Pork chow mein
  • Virginia
    Charcuterie board
  • Washington
    7 layer dip
  • West Virginia
    Grilled cheese
  • Wisconsin
    Buffalo chicken dip
  • Wyoming
    Chia seed coconut milk pudding

