What Is South Dakota’s Most Searched for Super Bowl Food?

It's one of the biggest weekends we have on the calendar each - Super Bowl weekend, as Tampa, Florida welcomes Super Bowl LV, Sunday (February 7), pitting the defending champ Kansas City Chiefs against the first-ever Super Bowl home team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Each and every time the big game rolls around there are really only four things that matter (not necessarily in this order):

The quality of the game

The quality of the commercials

The quality of the halftime show

The quality of the food you're consuming

Keep in mind, you have no control over the first three, but number four is an opportunity for you to put your own personal stamp on the day's festivities, which means you need to choose wisely.

So what are most South Dakotans looking for when it comes to their Super Bowl spreads?

Google combed through their search data and found that in the Mount Rushmore State, we're crazy for white queso.

Google

South Dakota is the only state craving all of that cheesy goodness and one of 13 states where a dip is king. In most of the other dip loving locales, it's either buffalo chicken dip or 7-layer dip that top the search lost.

Here's what each state is most interested in chowing down on this weekend:

Alabama

Tri-tip

Tri-tip Alaska

Beef stew

Beef stew Arizona

7 layer dip

7 layer dip Arkansas

Wagyu beef

Wagyu beef California

Cheeseburger sliders

Cheeseburger sliders Colorado

Chili

Chili Connecticut

Buffalo chicken dip

Buffalo chicken dip Delaware

Prawn toast

Prawn toast District Of Columbia

Mochi

Mochi Florida

Chicken wings

Chicken wings Georgia

Korean BBQ

Korean BBQ Hawaii

Hawaiian BBQ chicken

Hawaiian BBQ chicken Idaho

Birria tacos

Birria tacos Illinois

Cajun Boil

Cajun Boil Indiana

Charcuterie board

Charcuterie board Iowa

Crab rangoon dip

Crab rangoon dip Kansas

Buffalo chicken dip

Buffalo chicken dip Kentucky

Jambalaya

Jambalaya Louisiana

7 layer dip

7 layer dip Maine

Nachos

Nachos Maryland

Deep-friend wingettes

Deep-friend wingettes Massachusetts

Chili

Chili Michigan

Chicken wings

Chicken wings Minnesota

Chex mix

Chex mix Mississippi

Birria tacos

Birria tacos Missouri

Buffalo chicken dip

Buffalo chicken dip Montana

Keto egg bites

Keto egg bites Nebraska

Labneh

Labneh Nevada

Birria tacos

Birria tacos New Hampshire

Lasagna

Lasagna New Jersey

Buffalo chicken dip

Buffalo chicken dip New Mexico

Cuban sandwich

Cuban sandwich New York

Buffalo chicken dip

Buffalo chicken dip North Carolina

Pigs in a blanket

Pigs in a blanket North Dakota

Stuffed pepper

Stuffed pepper Ohio

Cheese ball

Cheese ball Oklahoma

Charcuterie board

Charcuterie board Oregon

Pasta Fagioli

Pasta Fagioli Pennsylvania

Cuban sandwich

Cuban sandwich Rhode Island

Short ribs

Short ribs South Carolina

Meatball

Meatball South Dakota

White queso

Tennessee

Chili

Chili Texas

Chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate chip cookies Utah

7 layer dip

7 layer dip Vermont

Pork chow mein

Pork chow mein Virginia

Charcuterie board

Charcuterie board Washington

7 layer dip

7 layer dip West Virginia

Grilled cheese

Grilled cheese Wisconsin

Buffalo chicken dip

Buffalo chicken dip Wyoming

Chia seed coconut milk pudding

