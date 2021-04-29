What is South Dakota’s Drought Status?

Drought or abnormal dryness has expanded or intensified across parts of the West, Midwest, other parts of the Plains during the month of April as area farmers are now in full spring tilling and planting mode.

In the last 30 days, the northwest counties have seen little precipitation. Minnehaha and Lincoln county has improved with recent rains with some spots receiving up to an inch of rain.

Our neighbors in North Dakota haven't been so lucky, now with much of the state in the extreme drought category.

According to the Drought Monitor, three dozen reports were received from North Dakota, through the Condition Monitoring Observer system, of drying ponds and creeks, hay and feed shortages, and fire risk.

USDA statistics rate more than half of the topsoil short or very short of moisture in South Dakota (62%) and North Dakota (80%).

Being a resident of Colorado is going to be stressful as several communities were asked to voluntarily conserve water.